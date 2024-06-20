Jude Sargent shoots perfect score as three Tripp County trap shooters advance to National High School Finals Rodeo Jun 14, 2024

Samantha West Photo

Jude Sargent, Addison Ward, Jack Anderson and Oren Sargent have qualified for the national high school finals rodeo in trap shooting. Jude Sargent shot a perfect score of 100.

FORT PIERRE — In the world of trap shooting Winner’s Jude Sargent pitched a perfect game Thursday breaking 100-of-100 targets to win the state trap shooting contest in Fort Pierre.

Sargent advances to the national tournament that will be held during the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on July 14-20.

Tripp County will be well represented at that national tournament as Colome’s Jack Anderson (94) and Winner’s Oren Sargent (94) finished third and fourth in the competition. Aberdeen’s Addison Ward finished second in the competition with a 96.

The top-four finishers advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Jude Sargent is a two-time state champion and a two-time national qualifier. Anderson and Addison Ward are both three-time national qualifiers.