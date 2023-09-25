Jean Docken, 89, Winner, passed away on Sept. 11 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

A visitation was held on Sept. 14 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 6-7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m.

Jean is the third of four children born to James (Buzz) and Emma (Devish) Sharkey. She grew up on their family farm 1 mile east of Clearfield, SD. She met Jack Docken at a Clearfield dance on her 16th birthday in 1950. They were united in marriage on Sept. 29, 1951. To this union five children were born: Caryl, Jack Jr., Gail, Lynda and Scott.

Jack and Jean owned the local Clearfield Bar before moving to the present location of the Lazy Anchor Ranch. In September of 2015 they celebrated 64 years of marriage. After Jack’s death in December of 2015, Jean moved to assisted living in Winner.

Jean was a very active partner in the farming and ranching operation. She was proud of her farrowing unit and was quite learned in raising hogs. Jean was an avid gardener and enjoyed preserving the bounty. She milked cows and sold the cream and eggs from her chickens for many years to feed her family.

As Jean did not graduate high school with her class, in the early 1980’s she completed her GED along with typing and accounting courses. She was a strong influence on her children and grandchildren to be educated and have a strong work ethic. There was very little she was afraid to tackle and did it very well. She would say “If you don’t have anything to do you aren’t looking hard enough”.

Jack and Jean enjoyed dances in Clearfield and the surrounding area. They also attended many area card parties. Other activities included the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, local Extension Clubs, 4-H, and the Clearfield Youth Baseball Organization.

Jean is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, a sister Maxine Duffy, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with another due in 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents, brother Robert Sharkey and sister Doris Sharp, and brother’s-in-law Wayne Sharp and Jack Duffy.

The children of Jean would like to express their deep appreciation to a compassionate lady and friend, Elaine Meiners. Her many visits and conversations meant so much to our mother.