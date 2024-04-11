Janice Anderson, 80, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at the Pipestone County Hospice Home in Pipestone, MN.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Janice Elaine Anderson was born to James & Ethel (Schneider) Konvalin in Winner South Dakota April 10, 1943. She was the oldest of the 3 children.

She graduated from Winner High School in 1962.

She married Eldon Anderson June 8, 1963 in Kennebec South Dakota. To this union one child was born, Dawn in 1973.

After marriage, Janice attended Stewarts School for Cosmetology in Sioux Falls SD. She went on to be a hairdresser for over 40 years with the majority of this time having her own hair salon in her home.

Janice was an active member of First Christian Church serving as a deacon. She was a member of the VFW ladies Auxiliary in Winner. She enjoyed baking and cooking and had a green thumb with plants. Every weekend, she looked forward to watching NASCAR.

In the fall of 2016 Janice was diagnosed with cancer. She moved to Falls Landing Assisted Living in Pipestone MN to be closer to her daughter. She enjoyed this time being closer to her family. While living at the assisted living one of the joys she took pride in was caring for all the plants at the facility.

On Easter Sunday March 31st Janice, died peacefully surrounded by her family at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone, Minn.

Janice is lovingly remembered by her daughter Dawn (Jon) Carson, Pipestone and their children Mitchel & Morgyn of Pipestone, one brother Michael (Judy) Konvalin, Rapid City South Dakota, and several nephews and a niece.

She is preceded in death by her husband Eldon, her bother Larry Konvalin, her parents James & Ethel Konvalin and mother and father-in-Law Leonard & Helen Anderson.