James Harland Schramm, 83, of Winner SD passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD due to kidney disease complications.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 from 6:30-8 p.m. with the family present from 7-8 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD.

Jim was born in Winner South Dakota Nov. 7, 1938 to Herbert F. and Harriet C. (Hanson) Schramm. James was raised and spent his adult life in Winner South Dakota. He was blessed to be surrounded by a large family and to grow up with multiple cousins. The Schramm Family Christmas party was an event!

Jim graduated from Winner HS in 1956. He was an outstanding athlete and excelled in baseball, football and track. He earned a football scholarship at South Dakota State College. He also went on to throw discus for the Track Team, including being able to throw at the national meet in San Diego, CA. Baseball did remain his favorite sport. Jim was a pitcher and threw several no hitters for the local Legion teams. And he always loved the New York Yankees.

James graduated with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries and a teaching degree from SDSU. Summers were spent working for the Game Fish and Parks, poisoning prairie dogs and trapping beavers, in the Black Hills. He moved to Mission SD where he taught biology and coached track for three years. James was recruited into the insurance industry and served as an independent agent in his hometown. He served as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of SD and remained actively engaged up to his retirement in 2000. Many of his colleagues became great friends.

While attending State, Jim heard the news of the other Johanson twin joining her sister on campus. Dearest Cousin Janet Bruun was instrumental in their introduction. Jim and Karen’s first date was a double date in his famous 1950 white, Chevy station wagon with his life-long friend Roger Garrett. On Aug. 4, 1962 James was united in marriage to Karen Laree Johanson in Aberdeen, South Dakota. To this union, four children were born Grant, Laura, Jane and Mark. James and Karen were fortunate to celebrate the 60th anniversary just a week prior to his passing on to his eternal rest

Jim was a baptized active lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In his free time James loved to garden, pheasant and goose hunt, golf and work on his meticulously preened lawn. After retirement he enjoyed guiding groups of pheasant hunters and showing off his beloved hometown. He also spent decades with his great friends, perfecting his pitch game at Mel’s Auto (Cahoy’s) and lowering his handicap at the Winner CC. He spent many years practicing his love of outdoor stewardship as the president of the local branch of the Isaac Walton League.

A beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, James was preceded in death by an infant brother, his parents, his step-father Bill Bergman, his much loved and sorely missed daughter Jane, and his sister Nancy Giessinger and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife Karen, his sister Cindy (Neil) Quitch of South Carolina and his children Grant (Wendy) Schramm, Laura (Sam) Goodhope and Mark (Bobbi) Schramm. His grandchildren Valerie (Jim) Birch, Eric (Taylor) Schramm, Trevor (Chelsea) Schramm, Chloe (Austin) McPhilamy, Anna Goodhope, Sadie Goodhope, Charlotte Goodhope, Aiden Schramm, Carter Schramm, Spencer Schramm, 5 great- grandchildren; Emily, Caleb, & Daniel Birch, & Amelia, Charlie Jo Schramm. The smile he had when he held the babies will always be remembered.