Jackie Nuttbrock, 82, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, Feb. 07, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Jacqulyn Jannett Larson was born Sept. 14, 1937 to Clifton and Jannett (Erickson) Larson. She grew up on a farm near Bryant, SD. She graduated from Bryant High School in 1956.

She married Kenneth E. Nuttbrock on June 3, 1956 and they lived in various places over the years: Willow Lake, DeSmet, Bryant, Winner, Colome and Pierre. They owned a TV Store in Bryant and she did daycare in Colome. She also worked as a housekeeper at motels and cleaned houses.



Jackie is survived by her sons: Keith (Kathy) Nuttbrock and Kevin Nuttbrock all of Pierre; and 4 grandchildren: Kimberly, Kelli, Kristin and Kelsee. She is also survived by her sister Ruth (Woody) Tiggelaar of Sioux Falls, her brother James Larson of Columbia Falls, MT, Jill Nuttbrock and her ex-husband Kenneth Nuttbrock as well as a number of great friends in Pierre.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Jannett Larson.