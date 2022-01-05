Holly Hoffman to speak at Chamber banquet

“Survive to Thrive” is the theme of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce banquet which will be held Jan. 13 at the middle school gym.

The banquet will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The dinner will be served around 6:30 p.m. with Donna Kubik of Anter Ridge Lodge providing the meal.

Holly Hoffman, a competitor on Survivor will be the guest speaker. Hoffman is an excellent motivational speaker.

In addition to Hoffman, Winner High School students Addi Heenan and Amanda Edwards will be presenting their state oral interp selection. The girls won a superior on this duet.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, says during the social hour there will be some hidden idols and the persons who find them will win a prize.

Also part of the fun will be dessert dash. Each table will have the opportunity to place a bid to pick a dessert.

Scott is asking for volunteers to make a dessert. Those who would like to make a dessert are to call the Chamber office at 842-1533.

Several awards will be presented honoring businesses and individuals.

The awards include: Farm and ranch family of the year, business of the year, employee of the year, volunteer of the year and the achievement award.

In addition, years of service awards will be presented to 32 businesses.

Because of the survivor theme there will be an awards challenge.

“We want to have a relaxed, fun evening to recognize all of our businesses and individuals in the community,” said Scott.

“We have gotten through COVID-19 and sales have been good in the community we felt it was right to have a survive to thrive theme,” said Scott.

Last year there was no banquet due to COVID.

Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at the Chamber office. Persons are to RSVP by Jan. 10.

Hoffman was the last remaining member of the Espada Tribe and the last woman standing on Season 21 of CBS reality show Survivor: Nicaragua.

A professional motivational speaker and the author of “Your Winner Within” and “Write Yourself a Note.”

Hoffman acknowledges that life is made up of challenges and we are oftentimes faced with situations that seem insurmountable. “But within each of us is an ability to focus our thoughts, emotions and energy to succeed—if only we have the knowledge, tools and discipline to do so,” said Hoffman.

A native of South Dakota, Holly’s writing and speaking not only offer encouragement and optimism but a roadmap for self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment. Hoffman travels across the country and internationally speaking to a wide variety of organizations, associations, universities, schools and women’s organizations.