Highway construction nearing the home stretch

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

This week there will be a big concrete pour on the Highway 18 project in Winner.

At the weekly construction update on Sept. 5, Doug Sherman of the South Dakota Department of Transportation office in Winner explained starting Sept. 12 concrete will be poured from South County Road to Taft Street. This is on the south side of the highway.

While this work is going on all side streets in this area will be closed with the exception of Taft St. and South County Road.

Once the concrete is in place the center turn lane concrete will begin.

Sherman said Northern Plains Construction is focusing on dirt work and base course placement from Taft St. to the end of the project at Casey’s. Sherman estimated the underground storm sewer and all base work will be in by Sept. 15.

“We are getting to the home stretch on this project,”said Sherman.

“We will have a great highway for everyone to enjoy,” he said.