Sutton, NE., resident Helen Ann Hoffman, 80 passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton, NE.

Funeral services were conducted a 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sutton, NE., with Rev. Tim Stacy officiating. Graveside services were conducted at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Helen Ann (Nebola) Hoffman was born on May 20, 1942, to Helen Karl (Maska) and Ed Nebola in Gregory, SD. Helen was a force of nature who was unapologetically strong-willed, a fighter to the end. She led her family with grace and unending support for everyone around her. Helen’s passing will be felt by those that were lucky enough to be in her orbit for all times.

Helen grew up on the farm outside Gregory. She graduated from high school in 1960. Soon after high school, Helen married and raised five children with love, patience, and a few tears. Over the years the family lived in Winner, SD, Grand Island, and O’Neill. While taking care of the home, she also managed the books and day-to-day operations for family-owned businesses including, Johnson’s Drive-In in O’Neill. She met her person, Don Hoffman, on Feb. 13, 1986, and they married on Feb. 13, 1990. When her nest emptied, Helen started a career in the insurance industry which continued until her retirement in 2012.

Helen is survived by her sons, Robert Bromwich and Rodney (Kim) Bromwich; daughters, Kim (Mark) Henning and Stacy (Matt) Foster; stepsons, Bryan (Diane) Hoffman and Galen (Kelly) Hoffman; and stepdaughter, Rita (Dennis) Schueth; siblings, Jo Haffield; Virginia Kingsbury; and Ed (Sharon) Nebola; grandchildren, Ashley; Jarod; Natasha; Madeline; Mitchell; Colbey; Kanai; Michael; Lauren; Matthew; Breane; Beau; Brock; and Corey; as well as, 5 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her father, Ed Nebola; mother, Helen Karl; stepfather, Rudolph (aka Rudy) Karl; her firstborn son, Willis Bromwich; sister, Frances Lake; and brother, John Nebola.