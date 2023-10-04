Government offices closed for Native American Day

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Native American Day.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed as well as the county library.

The Winner city office will be closed.

All state and federal offices will be closed on Oct. 9.

The Winner Post Office will be closed for the holiday and there will be no mail service.

Financial institutions will not be open for business on Oct. 9. First Fidelity Banks of Winner and Colome, BankWest and Sentinel Federal Credit Union will all not be open for business on Oct. 9.

There will be no meal served at the senior citizens center on Monday.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Oct. 9.

The Winner Advocate newspaper office will be closed on Oct. 9.