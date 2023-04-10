FFA places in Miller

Andrew Henderson won second place in ag mechanics at the Miller CDE recently. The ag mechanics team took 4th overall.

Members of the team are Henderson, Austin Blare, 17th; Briar Cook,26th; Hunter Shippy, 43rd.

Floriculture took 14 with Clay Sell, 8th and Ainsley Henderson, 15th.

Bailey Fairbanks took 7th in food science.

Horse evaluation was 12th with Emily Sachtjen, 13th and Kyla Mammen, 28th.

Livestock evaluation was 5th overall with Rowdy Moore, 8th; Garret Phillips, 18th; Stetson Shelbourn, 31st and Rylee Schroeder, 42nd.

Maggie DeMers was 15th in meats judging.

Natural resources was 13th with Brianna Gilchrist, 12th and Amanda Blare, 47th

Vet science was 5th overall with Trista Kierstead, 18th; Leah Wiechelman, 20th and Sierra McCall, 24th.