By Dan Bechtold

Editor

South Central Development Corporation has an office building for sale.

The development corporation acquired Covey Law Office from Vicki Covey. The building has been remodeled with new windows, doors, heating, cooling, new roof, new sewer and bathroom.

Mike Scott of the development corporation says this will be a nice office for someone. The building at 409 S. Main St. is for sale. Those interested in the building are to call Scott at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Scott says the development corporation is trying to revitalize Main Street one building at a time.

Looking for new opportunities on Main Street, an architectural firm is looking at a possibility for a green space on Main Street. This would include a sitting area, maybe a stage. This is an area where there could be a farmers market, Santa visit to Winner and just a nice visual piece to Main Street.

Scott says the goal is when someone new drives through Winner and Main Street they say, “Wow, this looks neat.”

The development corporation has funding available persons who want to upgrade their buildings through a façade grant.

SCDC is involved in a lot of aspects of the community as far as having loans available and recruitment of employees. The pressing goal is the revitalization of Main Street.

Persons interested in buying this building are asked to call Mike Scott.