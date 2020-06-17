Exclusive, One Night Only Garth Brooks Concert Set For 300 Drive-In Theaters Across North America; Winner Drive In to show concert

Submitted Photo

Garth Brooks will present a concert event at 300 drive in theaters across North America on June 27. The concert will be shown at the Winner Drive In Theater.

Garth Brooks is set for a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27. Winner will be fortunate to have this concert as it will be shown at the Winner Drive In Theater.

The concert will be created exclusively for this event, making this a once in a lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The event will be produced by Encore Live, a leading event production company.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19 at 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT/ 10:00 AM MT / 9:00 AM PT. They will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. There, you will also be able to review the drive-in theaters available in your area. Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. They will cost $100, all-inclusive. Each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine and will begin at dusk.

Encore Live has developed a reputation as one of the most innovative event production companies in the country. In the absence of traditional live events, the company reached exclusive agreements with drive-in theater owners across North America to safely bring fans this first-of-its-kind concert on a massive scale.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms.

Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.