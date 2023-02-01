Eunice M. Siler, 103

Funeral services for Eunice M. Siler were held Jan. 28 at the United Methodist Church in Burke. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery, Burke.

Eunice M. Siler was born Aug. 30, 1919 on the family homestead near Lucas, South Dakota to Thomas C. and Anna (Ternes) Stewart and she died Jan. 20, 2023 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, South Dakota at the age of 103 years.

Eunice grew up in the Lucas area. She and her sister spent several years in Tacoma, Wash. with an aunt and uncle because of health concerns with Eunice’s lungs. She attended school, graduating in 1936. She then attended Yankton College in Yankton, South Dakota where she received her teaching certificate. She began her teaching career in 1937, teaching in several local country schools Lucas, White River and Burke to mention a few.

She was united in marriage to Dick Siler in 1944. Although Eunice and Dick were never blessed with any children, they were like parents to many nieces and nephews.

Eunice wrote articles for many area newspapers and magazines. Some of her hobbies were drawing, hunting, fishing, reading, baking pies for Rich’s Rec, Bingo and trips to the casino. For her 90th birthday she was able to take a Hot Air Balloon ride and danced at Carlock celebrating her 100th birthday. She also enjoyed playing the piano, and was a member of the Burke Senior Center.

She won a literary award in 1985, was an original member of the Burke Library Board – a position she held for many years, and was recognized as a Trustee for the South Dakota Library Association in 2010. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Burke.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick in 1982, her sisters: Kathryn Swanson, Mary Distad, Janet Bohnet, Vera Sutton and a baby sister Emma in infancy.

Eunice is survived by her many nieces and nephews, her special fishing buddy Duane Davis and numerous cousins, relatives and friends.