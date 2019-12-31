Eugene Borland, 71

Eugene Lee Borland (Mr. B), age 71 of Tyndall, SD, died Dec. 22, 2019 at University Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD. Funeral services were held 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow. Burial services were held in Colome, SD at the Colome Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. There was also be a light lunch to follow at the Colome Legion.

Eugene (Gene) Lee Borland was born Jan. 20, 1948 to Ervin and Edna (DeMers) Borland in Gregory, SD. As a child Gene helped on the family farm and driving tractor at the age of five. He graduated from Colome High School in 1966. He then attended Springfield Southern State College and graduated with a bachelor of science in education in 1970 and began teaching in Tyndall until his retirement in 2003.

Gene married Pauline Minahan Nov. 28, 1970 in Geddes, SD. To this union two children were born, daughter Sherri Borland and son Christopher Borland.

Family vacations were very important to Gene. Trips included travels to the Black Hills, Colorado and Glacier National Park in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. The whole family enjoyed the outdoors.

Gene loved fishing and shared that love with his grandchildren by taking them fishing many times over the years. Gene’s love for teaching has inspired thousands of students throughout his 33 years of teaching. Gene also had a love of the weather. He was an avid storm chaser, getting hailed on many times in his adventures. He also enjoyed many trips to Ft. Randall Casino for the entertainment, food and fun.

Gene’s love for his parent’s family farm continued as he would return to lend a hand during summer vacation from school.

Gene is survived by his children Chris (Michelle) Borland of Sioux Falls, SD, Sherri Borland of Lennox, SD; four grandchildren Melissa (Trinity), Mathew, Joey (Phyllis), Arianna and his best friend Mark.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister Diane.

A memorial has been established with Bon Homme Knights of Columbus Council #4002.

Condolences may be sent to www.goglinfh.com