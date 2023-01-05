Donna Hiles, 93

Donna Hiles, age 93 of Spearfish, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center in Belle Fourche.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11am Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences and view a video tribute at: www.LeveringtonFH.com

Donna Jean Edgar was born Dec. 2, 1929 in Redfield, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Waldo and Mary (Aseope) Edgar. Donna grew up on the family farm and ranch near Rockham, South Dakota. She graduated from the Redfield High School.

In 1948, Donna was united in marriage to Donald Hiles at the Johnson home in Rapid City. Following their marriage, they lived in many places, wherever Don’s construction job took him. In the 1950’s, Donald and Donna moved to Winner where Donna worked as a receptionist for 20 years at Dr. Carr’s chiropractic clinic. In 1976 they moved to California. Don died in 1985 and in 1990, Donna moved to Watertown SD. Donna had a great love for playing bingo, and during her years in Watertown, she loved provided rides for people to Sisseton on bingo nights. In 2002, Donna moved to Belle Fourche, and in 2010 she moved to Spearfish, where she has lived since.

Donna enjoyed bird watching and she was dedicated to keeping her bird feeder filled. She was a great cook and baker. She made excellent homemade bread and rolls. She was also talented when it came to knitting and crocheting. Donna was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and she will be missed greatly.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Debbie Hiles of Winner, Diana (Kevin) Farmer of Whitewood; son, Danny (Alexis) Hiles of Whitewood; 7 grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Josh, Patrick, Gina, James, Alex; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Kathryn Nowell of Redfield; and brother, Doug Edgar of Redfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Dick, Bud, and Marylou.