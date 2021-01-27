Donald Earl Kellogg, 86, died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at his home in Spearfish.

Don was born June 3, 1934 in Colome, SD to Earl and Ruth (Potter) Kellogg. The family moved to Spearfish in 1942 where he graduated from Spearfish High School in 1952. Don was employed by the John Ward dairy. On June 3, 1953 he was married to Mary Ellen Sampson in Winner, SD. They started their marriage working for Ward’s while building their home on Maitland Road where they raised their four children.

In 2002, Don lost his wife Mary Ellen after 49 years of marriage. On Dec. 28, 2002 Don was united in marriage to Lila Ann Heying in Winner, SD. With this union six children joined the family. Don and Lila Ann enjoyed 18 years together.

Don worked for Homestake Mining Company for 39 ½ years. Both at the mill and the mine. After retiring in 1994 he hauled logs, cattle and sheep and kids in the school bus. He loved having family around and always took time doing special things with each of us. He found someone to visit with everywhere he went. Don was proud to be a charter member of First Baptist Church where he attended the rest of his life. He enjoyed traveling, history and exploring all around the hills.

Those grateful for having shared in Don’s life are his wife, Lila Ann; two sons, Scott (Judy) Kellogg, Custer, SD and Carson Kellogg, Columbus, MT; two daughters, Valerie (Myron) Johnston, Hammond, MT and Sandra (Mark) Hansen, Willow AK; step-children, Barbara (Lynn) Tilton, Winner, SD, Diane (Mike) Adams, Buffalo, WY, Doyle (Kathy) Heying, Piedmont, SD, Brenda (Jim) Hofeldt, Millboro, SD, Bruce (Tammy) Heying, Black Hawk, SD and Darwin (Laurie) Heying of Rapid City, SD; one brother, Larry (Druse) Kellogg; 27 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Mary Ellen; his parents; two infant sons, two granddaughters; daughter-in-law, Julie Kellogg and brother, Keith Kellogg.

Public visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 2pm until 5 pm at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to wear face covering and practice social distancing. A private family funeral service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Spearfish. Interment was held at 3 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

