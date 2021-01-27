Ranatta Granzella, 55

Graveside services for Ranatta Granzella were held Jan. 22 at Graceland Cemetery, Burke with burial in Graceland Cemetery.

Ranata LaRee Granzella passed away on Jan. 14, 2021 after a difficult battle with cancer. She was 55 years old and was taken too soon.

Ranata was born on Feb. 21, 1965 in Nuremberg, Germany. She was blessed to travel and live around the world as a military child. Throughout her youth she built a passion for learning that would guide her to her profession.

Ranata spent most of her adult life teaching kindergarten and first-grade students at Granada Primary in Phoenix, Arizona. As a dedicated and caring teacher she gave thousands of young children strong foundations; lighting their paths to success in academics and life. She loved every second that she spent with her students and the lives she touched are shining as brightly as hers did.

Ranata’s passion for helping people to become their best also led her to volunteer for many years with the Miss Arizona Scholarship Competition. She loved mentoring young women and helping them to achieve their goals.

Ranata had a loving heart and a caring soul. She is survived by her beautiful daughter, her parents Joyce and Vince Mitchell, her sister Keta (Bob) Hyatt, her brother Christopher (David) Griggs-Ortiz, her sister Jessica (Marty) Schilling, her sister by heart Deb Riedmann, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved her very much. Her family and friends are all better for having known Ranata. She was the light of our lives and we will miss her dearly.

“If ever there comes a day where we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.” – Winnie the Pooh