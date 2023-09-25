Devota Hutchinson, 93 of Kearney, NE formerly of White River, SD passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at the Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney, NE.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the White River Methodist Church in White River, SD. Burial followed in the White River Cemetery.

Devota Majel Bechtold Hutchinson was born on Oct. 27, 1929 in Murdo, South Dakota to Julius and (Elsie) Grace Peterson Bechtold. She passed away on Sept. 12, 2023 in Kearney, Nebraska. She grew up in and near White River, SD and lived there all her life until moving to Kearney, NE to be near her daughter Rhonda.

Devota was an avid reader and student and graduated as valedictorian of her class from White River High School in 1947. Shortly after becoming 18 years of age, she married Glen (Buddy) Hutchinson, a loving relationship that lasted for 53 years until his death in 2000.

She loved her community and was a passionate public servant in whatever role arose. This led her to serve the Music Parents and PTA when her children were in school, the White River City Council and White River School Board, as adult advisor for Job’s Daughters, on the White River High School Alumni board and whatever else needed to be done in and for the community. She was especially active in Eastern Star, serving several times as Worthy Matron for her chapter and filling several stations in the state organization.

Devota and Buddy raised four children, all of whom graduated from White River High School. Devota sat through and enjoyed many band concerts, plays, track meets, football and basketball games, rodeos and horse shows in support of her children and other White River School students.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her brothers Dwight and Clellan (Buzzy), her husband Buddy, her son Keith Hutchinson, a grandson Rev. Daniel Ofstehage, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by daughters Glenda (Bernard) Ofstehage, Rhonda (Rodney) Week, and Barb (Keith) Bailey; grandsons Steven (Stacey), James (Heather), Peter (Dawna) and Dr. Andrew (Amanda Johnson) Ofstehage, and Quincy (Darcy) Week; granddaughter-in-law Sarah Ofstehage; granddaughters Dallas (Jade) Lain, Hannah (Jeff) Baker, and Ellen Ofstehage; great-grandsons Rison, Nolan, Augustin, and Bishopp Lain, Hayden and Zane Baker, and Arlo and Henry Ofstehage; great-granddaughters Payton, Keira, Emma and Chloe Ofstehage and Riley and Ansley Week; and brother-in-law Roger Hutchinson. Also mourning her death are many nieces, nephews and friends.