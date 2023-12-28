Danny Herman, 63, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Danny Eugene Herman was born on April 26, 1960, in Winner, South Dakota, to Robert and Joyce (Biggins) Herman. He was the first of four to join this union. In the later years, his best friends, Tony, Marty, and Penny, joined him.

Dan attended his grade, middle, and high school career at the Winner School District. He graduated in the year of 1978. This year was his 45 class reunion. It was a lot of fun, as he drove a party bus for their celebration.

After graduating high school, he attended Western Dakota Tech for mechanics.

After his schooling, Dan joined his father at the B&D Auto Salvage. He got to do what he loved for many years – working on cars. Another passion he had was racing, and he spent many summers at the Winner Speedway. Dan now has a pit crew seat in all of the races. If anyone needed something, he would do anything that he could to help. Until his last days, individuals would find him working on cars, riding his motorcycle, or drinking Busch Lights with his friends.

If someone happened to go out to the shop at 6:30 pm, the television would be playing “The Wheel of Fortune.” He would get multiple puzzles correct and would joke that he would do better than many contestants. Fittingly, on his last night on Earth, that show was on the television. Dan certainly hit the million-dollar wedge in this thing called life.

What Dan loved the most was being a father and grandpa. His grandkids could do no wrong. You could always count on him dropping what he was doing to be there for his kids and grandkids. The second drawer on the left-hand side of his desk was filled with different toys. His grandkids would drag out all of the different toys every visit. Dan was a kid at heart, and he would always be right there playing with them. He was the best “Pop-Pop.”

Dan is survived by his five children: Travis (Kat) Walker, Trevor (Kortni) Herman, Joshua Herman, Jacob Herman, and Shanelle (Clinton) Herman. His grandchildren also survive him: Dane, Kai, Jaxon, Krew, Adyson, Connor, Canyon, Dally, Copeland, Delaynie, and Sage. Also having an empty place in their hearts are his siblings: Marty, Tony, and Penny (Chad). Other family members include nephews: Bryce (Becky) and Adam, nieces: Lindsey and Alex, Aunt Dianne, and Uncle Darrell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a special aunt Darlene; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.