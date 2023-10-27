Dance places 6th at state

Bosten Morehart Photo

Winner Pom at State Dance in Sioux Falls

Winner Area dance team placed sixth at the state meet in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Both hip hop and pom placed fourth.

Coach Sarah Taggart said the team gave their best performance of the year. “They executed the routines cleanly and performed with emotion. We were definitely disappointed by our scores, especially hip hop. We are still trying to figure out what the judges comments mean,” said the coach.

Named all state were Emily Sachtjen and Bailey Fairbanks.

Taggart said the team had a fun weekend and all got to end the season knowing they have given their all and can walk away with no regrets.

Taggart will miss the six seniors. “They all were great leaders and great dancers. We will be a young team next year with no seniors and only two juniors so we will really be focusing on developing our skills and strong motions.”