Colome boys basketball team was defeated 49-40 by Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central-Dakota Christian in post season play on Feb. 28.

The loss ended the season for the Cowboys.

Joseph Laprath scored 21 points to lead the Cowboys.

Billy Looking Cloud added 10 points and Caden Munroe, 6.

Colome shot 33 percent from the field and made 7 of 13 free throws for 54 percent.

Colome was outrebounded 33-27. Munroe pulled down 10 rebounds and Alec Thieman, 7.