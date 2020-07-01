Covid cases Climb in Tripp County

COVID cases continue to climb in Tripp County The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County continues to rise.As of Monday there are a total of 16 positive cases and 10 have recovered.

There are six active cases. Last week at this time there were only 12 cases in Tripp County.One new case was reported on June 23. There were two more cases reported on Friday.

The Winner School District sent out an E mail that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and the lunch program providingsack lunch ended on June 25. Also all summer workout programs in the Armory were suspended until Monday.

A new case of COVID from Tripp County was reported Monday being the total to 16.Statewide on Monday there were 35 new COVID-19 cases.The death toll in South Dakota is at 91. There are 70 persons hospitalized with the virus across the state.