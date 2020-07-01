Joanne Bartels, age 90, of Winner, South Dakota, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care.

Joanne Bartels was born Nov. 13, 1929 in Winner, South Dakota to Thomas Henry and Ruth (Sigafoos) Scissons. She was united in marriage to Elmer Charles Bartels, and together they had five children.

After her sister died, Joanne also raised her sister’s two children. Joanne was a dietary cook at the Winner Hospital for 35 years. She enjoyed cooking,baking, crocheting, yard work, and going to yard sales.

Joanne was from the time period that when somebody stopped to visit they should never leave hungry so she graciously fed anybody that walked through her door. She was extremely proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include two daughters Barbara (Arnold) Olson of Platte and Deborah “Debb” Vollmer of Winner; one son David Bartels of Winner; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister Beverly Ruhkamp of Havre, Montana; and several nieces and nephews. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Bartels; a daughter Sharon Hysell; a son Roger Bartels; one grandson Kelly Vollmer; her parents Thomas and Ruth Scissons; four sisters and one brother.

A public graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Winner Cemetery in Winner.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.