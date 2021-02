Tripp County has 17 active cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, Feb. 15, there were no new cases.

Since the pandemic started Tripp County has had 643 recovered cases.

There have been 15 COVID deaths in Tripp County.

Statewide, a total of 44 new cases were reported Monday. The state total active cases is 2,092 with 106,440 recovered.

Currently, there are 86 persons hospitalized.

There have been 1,844 statewide deaths.