Colome FFA places at state

Submitted Photo

Eight members of the Colome FFA chapter attended the state FFA convention in Brookings. Pictured in front from left are Raylynn Dehning, Morgan Gill and Gracie Rohde. In back from left are Kash Heath, Seth Heath, Jack Anderson, Joseph Laprath and Raelynn Kingsley.

Eight members represented Colome FFA at the 95th FFA convention in Brookings.

The livestock team of Jack Anderson, Morgan Gill, Kash Heath and Seth Heath completed well in a tough contest.

The livestock contest consists of judging six classes of beef, swine and sheep taking a 25 question test over livestock information, giving three sets of reasons, completing a keep/cull class, and answering questions over the classes judged. There were 71 teams.

The floriculture team of Raylynn Dehning, Raelynn Kingley, Joseph Laprath and Gracie Rohde showed their skills of floral design, identification and horticulture knowledge.

They placed sixth and there were 60 team and 200 competitors.

Joseph Laprath was recognized for his ag sales entrepreneuship. His SAE project was Joseph’s Sawmille. He harvests down trees and lumber to cut construction wood, fire wood and make wooden creations such as cutting boards, tables and chairs. He was awarded second place in the state.