Clarification on ordinance

Pursuant to the resolution approved by Winner City Council on Monday, April 20 all enclosed retail businesses that promote social gatherings such as bars, restaurants, video lottery, gyms, and city-owned walking paths and ball fields are open to ten (10) people or less with social distancing pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order and recommended CDC guidelines. Individual and family unit only pertains to social distancing.



The following are points of clarification on the resolution:



• The picnic shelters and all playground equipment remain closed in all city owned parks due to the inability to efficiently sanitize for the public’s safety



• An enclosed retail business is defined as the legal premises. For the purpose of a bar, it’s the legal description of their liquor license. The premise includes both the inside and outside.



• A family unit is defined as residents of the same house. They must live together. Relationship is NOT a factor, job is NOT a factor, and team affiliation is NOT a factor.



o For example, if a family of five goes out to eat, that group still counts as 5 people toward the overall number of 10 but we do not have to be 6 feet apart. If parents and grandparents joined, the total go to 9 for the overall count and the parents and grandparents would need to be socially distanced from the other two groups.



o People with the same employer still must be socially distanced and count toward the overall total count of 10



o Applicable to teams if it arises in the future. Each individual will have to be socially distanced from each other in compliance with CDC guidelines as room permits (ie baseball field, park, etc.)



• Bars: No more than 10 total people (excluding staff) inside and outside and MUST practice SOCIAL DISTANCING (6 feet apart) unless a family unit (Each member is still counted as an individual and towards the total of 10)



• Restaurant: No more than 10 total people (excluding staff) inside and outside and MUST practice SOCIAL DISTANCING unless a family unit (Each member is still counted as an individual and towards the total of 10)



• Video Lottery: No more than 10 where SOCIAL DISTANCING standards allow. If 6 foot apart (as per CDC guidelines) is not attainable then the number of individuals allowed shall be decreased to attain a 6-foot minimum of space. Unless Family Unit applies



• Parks and Fields: SOCIAL DISTANCING must be practiced unless family unit applies and must comply with CDC guidelines.



Further, any business that is open to the public in the City of Winner must follow Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order and are encouraged to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The city asks residents to practice all recommended CDC guidelines everywhere, including their necessary trips to businesses, outside in public open spaces, at home, etc. These recommendations include:



• Avoid groups of 10 or more people;



• Practice social distancing, keeping at least 6 feet away from others;



• Avoid non-essential travel;



• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.



• Stay home when you are sick.



• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.



• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.



• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.



• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others in public.