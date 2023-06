The Rosebud Shrine Circus will be held Saturday, June 24 at the Tripp County fairgrounds in Winner. The circus will start at 8 p.m.

The Rosebud Shrine Club sponsors the three ring circus which is enjoyed by all.

The outdoor show will feature a variety of acts that will thrill the audience.

There are to be no coolers.

Tickets can be obtained at Winner True Value and BankWest of Winner.

This will be the 68th annual Shrine Circus in Winner.