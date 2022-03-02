Carol Zimbelman, 83, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Private family burial was held prior to service.

Carol Rae (Hughes) Zimbelman was born on Nov. 28, 1938 to her parents Ray V. & Clara Hazel (Talcott) Hughes at the family home in Winner, SD. Carol grew up in Winner and attended elementary and high school in Winner.

On Nov. 20, 1955 she married the love of her life Allen Lee “Fritz” Zimbelman at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Carol married in her senior year and in February of 1976 when Fritz gave his life to Jesus and decide to become a minister she completed her high school degree and obtained her GED, preparing for the move with her husband into Central Bible College, thinking about and planning on some college courses to take with him. God had other plans.

Carol has always been very active in her church in Winner and all the churches that Fritz pastored. In Winner she was the President of the local CWF and also served 2 years as the South Dakota State President of CWF. She has served as a deacon and elder in her church until her death.

In her married life she had to move many times because of her husband’s ministry changes, so over the years she had established and maintained many new households, and over the years she has had children in some phase of school for 39 years. Carol was an excellent student of the Bible and has taught many Bible Study classes over the years. For 22 years Carol provided the program and favor for the Easter Prayer Breakfast. She would spend many hours thinking about and creating the favor to go with that year’s program theme.

After having breast cancer in 2012 she joined fellow survivors in the Sisters and Survivors, a Breast Cancer Support group. She also loved sewing and quilting many projects over the years. She was always ready to patch any jeans, coats etc. until the patches on patches couldn’t hold anymore.

Carol’s family was always so important to her and her family continued to grow frequently. Grandma Carol was a mom and grandma to all who came to the Beauty Shop. Her smile would always light up the room. She loved visiting, laughing & spreading God’s love whenever she had the opportunity.

Preceding her in death are her beloved husband Fritz, grandparents, parents, son Bradley Zimbelman, brothers Lyle, Robert & Ross Hughes, sister Mary Martin, and sister in laws Dixie Hughes & Joanne Hughes and numerous aunts and uncles.

Remaining to remember her are children: Bonita (Joel) Juillard, Sioux Falls, SD; Douglas Zimbelman, Winner, SD; Mark Zimbelman, Winner, SD; Susi (Duncan) Brown Riedl, Winner, SD; Matthew (Rev. Amy) Zimbelman, Colorado Springs, CO; daughter in law Liz Zimbelman, Rock Rapids, IA. Carol has 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. As well as an honorary daughter, Karen McIntosh, Gregory, SD.

She will be missed by everyone who knew her, but praise God she is joined by Fritz and Brad with our Eternal Father in Heaven.