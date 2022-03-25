Alva Chasing Hawk, 58, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. Wake services were held on Sunday, March 20 & Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., all at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD.

Alva Rose Chasing Hawk, “Wicozani Win” was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. She passed away on March 16, 2022, due to health problems.

Alva was born to Alvin and Freida (Andrews) Blacksmith on Oct. 22, 1963. She lived with her many sisters, brother, and parents in many different areas near Winner including Hamill, where she met her soulmate Norman “Levi” Chasing Hawk Jr on July 16, 1978 and married on July 16, 1983. Together they had 6 children.

Alva enjoyed traveling and playing softball in many different tournaments. She met many people and made many friends along the way. She always helped people in any way possible whether she could afford it or not. Alva was a mother figure to anyone who needed her. She helped to raise many of her family members. They all looked up to her and called her mom. Alva loved hunting, fishing, and gardening as well. She always out fished her brother-in-law, Fidel Mendoza! She was very spiritual and enjoyed encouraging her family by dancing and cooking during the family’s Sundance. Alva spent the last of her years helping to raise and care for her 34 grandchildren. They were the center of her life and the reason she fought so hard to live longer, regardless of her many health problems. She always talked about hoping to live long enough to watch some of them graduate high school.

Alva was survived by: her husband Norman “Levi” Chasing Hawk Jr, her children Norman Chasing Hawk III (Jess Jensen), John Chasing Hawk, Bruce Chasing Hawk, Thomas Chasing Hawk, Martha (Brandon) Two Bulls, Marcie Chasing Hawk, all of her grandchildren, her sisters Marylin (Diz) Herman, Dorothy Heth, Alice Blacksmith, Dawn Blacksmith (Tim Sharkey), Martha Drapeau (Larry Titus), her brother Alvin Blacksmith Jr, her sisters-in-law Rose (Fidel) Mendoza, Gloria Chasing Hawk (Bob Beauchman), brothers-in-law Nelson Chasing Hawk Sr, and Michael Chasing Hawk Sr.

Alva was preceded in death by: her parents Alvin and Freida Blacksmith, her sisters Veneda Eagle Hawk, Elizabeth Blacksmith, Mary Chasing Hawk, her father and mother-in-law Norman and Clarice Chasing Hawk, and her sister-in-law Monica Chasing Hawk.