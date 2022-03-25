Winner attracts hunters at Pheasant Fest

Submitted photo

The local chapter of Pheasants Forever held a drawing for a pheasant print at Pheasant Fest held in Omaha, Neb. Pictured are Tom Mathis and Dione Rowe with a gentleman holding the print.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce and the local chapter of Pheasants Forever were well represented at this year’s Pheasant Fest held Oct. 11-13 in Omaha, Neb.

Attending were Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, Jeremy Clay, James Mathis, Tom Mathis, Marty Mortenson, John Halverson Dione Rowe.

The Chamber and Pheasants Forever shared a booth.

It is estimated there were 21,939 persons in attendance.

Scott said they gave out 300 Hunt SD t-shirts and various trinkets.

Scott noted the t-shirts were a big hit along with the game of Plinko.

Persons who visited the booth had a chance to register to win a Pheasants Forever print.

“It is a good way to continue to build relationships with people who have hunted in Winner in the past,” explained Scott. “They enjoyed coming to the Winner area and told us where they hunted and how long they have hunted in this area.”

Scott noted Pheasant Fest is two different things. It is trying to build relationships and make people aware they can come here for future hunts. The second connection is meeting those people who have been here before and reaffirming that friendship and letting them know they are welcome to come back to Tripp County to hunt.

Scott appreciated all the persons who worked the booth and also the help of Pheasants Forever.

Next year Pheasant Fest will be held in Minneapolis, Minn.