Alberta Crabtree, 89, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at the Fall River Health Services Hospital in Hot Springs.

Alberta Minnie Horst was born March 6, 1932 at Mission, SD to August and Bertha [Hartman] Horst.

Alberta married Delbert Crabtree on Sept. 27, 1949 in Mission and Delbert was involved in forestry and farming. Alberta was a bookkeeper. Delbert died March 22, 2014.

Survivors include five sons: Charles [Pam] Crabtree of Guthrie, OK, David [Kelly] Crabtree of Arcadia, CA, Glen [Cindy] Crabtree of Rapid City, Lyle [Joanie] Crabtree of Edgemont, SD, and Ross [Joan] Crabtree of Pierre; one daughter: Denis [Kevin] Pryor of Rapid City; daughter in law: Brenda [Mike] Haverhals of Le Mars, IA; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister: Hortense Artichoker of Rapid City; and one sister in law: Norma Elsasser of Winner, SD.

Alberta was preceded by her parents, husband, son Lee, brother Dewey Beselin, sisters: Helena Hansen, June Ringstmeyer, Linda Horst, Verna Duke, Bobby Case, and Twila Dvorak.

Her private Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Her inurnment was held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.