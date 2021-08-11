Richard Allan Bertram, 73

Richard Allan Bertram, of Winner South Dakota passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 73.

A celebration of life was held Aug. 7 at the Colome American Legion.

Rich was born on July 7, 1948 in Ainsworth, Neb., to Allan and Neva Bertram. He attended Colome Public Schools, graduating from Colome High School in 1966.

Rich married his wife of fifty years, Karen Kauer on May 3, 1971 in Winner SD. To this union they were blessed with five children: Allan, Lance, Cody, Stephanie and Blakke. Rich held a few jobs managing stores such as the S & S Store and Big A Auto Parts, but for the last 28 years of his working career he truly found his calling as a correctional officer for the Winner City Jail. He loved his work at the jail and he was able to make such a profound impact on so many people through his patience and timely advice on life.

His impact was also made on the baseball and softball diamonds. He coached many young athletes in the Colome Community in both sports and was extremely proud of the 1989 Clearfield Teener Team that he coached to a State Runner-Up Finish. He spoke often about all of his former players and how important they were to him and the pride he had in their life accomplishments.

Rich’s entire being was centered around his family. He was extremely proud to be a Bertram and instilled the many values and ideals that were passed down to him through his father, uncles and grandparents. He never missed a game of his children’s and over the years and traveled thousands of miles to ensure that he was in the stands for his grandchildren’s athletic contests, concerts, recitals and major events.

Rich is survived by his wife, Karen Bertram, children Allan & Shelby Bertram, Lance & Jen Bertram, Cody & Melony Bertram, Stephanie & Justin Schuyler, Blakke & Emily Bertram. 11 Grandchildren – Skyler, Kylie, Ashtyn, Olivia, Landon, Trevor, Mason, Marlie, Owen, TaShawn, Zaeda. Brothers Russ, Ron (Kim) Roger and Sister Rae Jean (Jeff) and a very special uncle Larry Bertram along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Allan & Neva Bertram, Father & Mother in Law – Paul & Lorraine Kauer and sister Reva Horstman.

Rich made a lasting impact on so many, he will be missed daily but his legacy will live on forever.

In lieu of flowers any monetary donations will go towards the Richard Bertram Law Enforcement Officer Annual Employee of the Year Award.