AAU wrestlers place at state

Several Winner AAU wrestlers placed in the state tournament in Aberdeen this weekend.

Legend Benedict and Apollo Willuweit were both crowned champions in the schoolboy division.

Benedict won first place with a 12-6 decision over Caleb Cuka of Bon Homme.

Willuweit won first place with a pin over Will Norman of Sioux Falls O’Gorman in 3:25.

Also placing were:

Lawson Helkenn, 4th; Lucchese Helkenn. 6th; Rhogan Robbins, 2nd; Bridger Stirling, 3rd; Bentley Moser, 8th; Talon Labahn, 2nd; JadeLynn McCall, 8th; Jaelyn Assman, 4th; Blayden Stirling, 8th; Cooper Craven, 2nd; Roukyn Robbins, 2nd; Max Fiesterman, 8th; Evan Littau, 6th.