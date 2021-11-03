9TH ANNUAL TRIPP COUNTY PROSPECT SHOW TO BE HELD

The 9th annual Tripp County Prospect Show will be held at the Tripp County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 6.

This show has brought youth and their families to Winner from all over the state, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Last year there were 66 youth exhibitors and approximately 125 head of cattle at the show.

New this year, the Tripp County Fair board will be hosting a vendor/trade/craft show the same day. They will also be providing concessions for those attending the show and/or vendor/trade/craft fair. This will add a whole new aspect to the event.

The Tripp Co Prospect Show was started in 2013 after the Western Junior Stock Show in Rapid City was cancelled due to the Atlas blizzard. In about two weeks’ time, a group of people rounded up a few sponsors, found a judge who was Miles DeJong, and put on a show for not only our local youth but anyone else who wanted to attend.

Generous sponsors from our community have made this all possible. The number of sponsors has grown over the years and are the backbone of this show. Sponsors so far for this year include the following: 605 Sires, AgriMax, BankWest, CC Photography, CHS, Covey Custom Application LLC, Covey Cattle, DeJong Ranch, DeJong Ranch North, DeMers Ranch, Elevate Agronomics, Engel Trucking, Farm Credit Services of America, Farmers Union Insurance, Fenenga Ranch Inc., Fidelity Agency, First Fidelity Banks—Winner and Colome, Frontier Motors, Gant Mineral Co., Grossenburg Implement inc., Hansen Mueller Co, Mathis Implement Inc., Pharmco, Runnings Supply Inc., South Central Livestock Supply, Southern Belle Cattlewomen, Statewide Ag Insurance Inc., Town and Country Sales Inc., Tripp County 4-H Leaders Corporation, Tripp County Farm Bureau, West River Ag Services and Winner Livestock Auction LLC.

In addition to sponsors, there are several families who helped start this show and continue to do the leg work to keep it going. These include the Craig Covey Family, Lou DeJong Family, Miles DeJong Family, Ross DeMers Family, Jeremy Schroeder Family, and the William Vogel Family. On top of these families, there are several other volunteers from the community who have helped in many, many ways.

The Tripp County Prospect Show is sanctioned by the South Dakota Junior Points Association. Youth can accumulate points determined on their placings at these sanctioned shows. There are approximately 15 shows throughout the state that youth exhibitors can attend. The dates of these shows run from October – August. There is an awards event each year at the South Dakota State Fair where those accumulating the most points are given awards.

This show not only provides an opportunity for youth to learn about beef cattle and give them an opportunity to show, but it also brings people to Winner. Several families choose to come in on Friday night before the show due to the distance they travel. This gives them an opportunity to see more of what our community has to offer. Hosting this show gives us an opportunity to show off our community and our fairgrounds.

We invite the community to come out to the fdairgrounds to watch the show and take in the vendor/trade craft show. The schedule for the day is:

Tripp Co. Prospect Show – starts at 11:30 a.m.

Tripp Co Fairboard Concession – open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Vendor/Trade/Craft Show – runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.