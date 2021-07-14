4-H rodeo set for July 15-16

The Tripp County 4-H Rodeo will be held July 15 and July 16.

The ambassador contest will be held July 15 with horsemanship starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by interview and speeches in the 4-H building. Horsemanship and speeches are open to the public to attend.

Ambassador coordinators are Sarah Gustafson and Shayna Dillon.

Judges for the horsemanship are JoLynn Grieves and Dustin Schmidt. Appearance and interview judges are Amanda Willuweit and Dr. Eric Heath.

Speech judges are Sandra York and Brandy Biggins.

The crowning of the ambassador will be July 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the rodeo grounds.

The ambassador contestant in the senior division is Avery Schacht of Lake Andes.

The junior ambassador contestants are: Brecken Vosika, Gregory; Savannah Lyon, Burke: Draya Haase, Winner; Oakleigh Elwood, Reliance and Candice Aamot, DeSmet.

The 53rd annual rodeo will be held at the Tripp County Fairgrounds on July 16 starting at 9 a.m.

Events are:

Junior girls—flag race, pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying and breakaway roping

Jr. boys—Bareback steer riding, flag race, cattle riding, goat tying and breakaway roping

Junior dally team roping is open to both boys and girls.

Sr. girls—pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and ribbon roping

Sr. boys—Bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wresting, calf roping

Senior dally team roping is open to both boys and girls.

Rodeo stock will be provided by Hollenbeck Rodeo Co., Winner.

This year will see over 125 contestants competing to qualify for a spot at the SD state 4-H finals to be held in Ft. Pierre Aug. 20, 21 and 22. This will be the 50th anniversary for the state 4-H finals rodeo. Contestants who place first through fourth will earn a spot at the finals.

There will not be a gate admission to attend the rodeo in Winner and concessions will be available on the grounds.