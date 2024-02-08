Kari Heenan Photo

Chris Haynes was inducted into the Winner School Hall of Fame on Saturday. Making the presentation is Brett Gardner, right. Haynes, who now lives in Yankton, is pictured with his family.

A star basketball player for Winner, Chris Haynes was inducted into the Winner School Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Haynes graduated from Winner High School in 2002. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Dakota Wesleyan University and master’s degree from University of South Dakota.

At WHS, Haynes was a three sport athlete participating in basketball, football and track, lettering nine times.

In basketball, Haynes was first team all state as a senior and third team as a junior. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist and Argus Leader all second team.

In 2001 the Warriors finished as consolation champions in the state tournament.

Haynes went on to play four years as a starting point guard for the DWU Tigers. He was named team captain as a junior and senior.

In football, Haynes was a two year starting quarterback and defensive back, earning all-state honors as a senior.

In track, he medaled eight times at the state meet, five times in relays and three times in open events.

Haynes is currently teaching and coaching at Yankton High School. He is Yankton’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach. During his 11 year tenure he has led the Bucks to seven state tournaments including state championships in 2018 and 2023.

He and his wife, Ashley, have been married since 2011 and together have three children, Cooper, Connor and Ally.