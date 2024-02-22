10 wrestlers qualify for state

Courtney Brozik Photo

Winner won the Region 3B wrestling title Saturday in Parkston. Pictured in front from left are Brianna Gilchrist, Coy Shelbourn, Hudson Peters, Stetson Shelbourn, Rylan Robbins, Maxton Brozik, Roukyn Robbins, Karson Keiser and Konner Osborn. In back from left are coach Jayd Schuyler, Jude Sargent, Jed Blare, Legend Benedict, Parker Mathis, Mason Curtis, Ryken Orel, Derek Fenenga, Kellen Brozik, Gus Bartels, Saylor Schuyler and coach Spencer Novotny.

Winner claimed the Region 3B wrestling title and qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament which starts Thursday in Sioux Falls.

On Saturday in Parkston, Winner finished with 206.5 points and had two champions in Maxton Brozik and Stetson Shelbourn.

Brozik defeated Gavin Braun of KWLPG in a 6-2 decision to improve to 34-3 for the season.

Shelbourn claimed the 285 pound title due to a medical forfeit.

Rylan Robbins, Konner Osborn and Karson Keiser had runner up finishes for Winner.

The 10 state qualifiers are: 106 Rylan Robbins, 113 Roukyn Robbins, 126 Maxton Brozik, 132 Konner Osborn, 138 Karson Keiser, 144 Ryken Orel, 157 Jude Sargent, 190 Mason Curtis, 215 Parker Mathis, 285 Stetson Shelbourn.

At the regional Winner coach Spencer Novotny was named the Region 3B coach of the year. The award will be presented at the state AAU tournament.

The other placers at the regional were Roukyn Robbins, 4th; Ryken Orel, 3rd; Gus Bartels, 5th; Jude Sargent, 3rd; Legend Benendict, 6th; Kellen Brozik, 5th, Mason Curtis, 5th; Parker Mathis, 4th.

Also wrestling in Parkston was Hudson Peters.

“As a team, we did well,” said coach Spencer Novotny. “We have won the region quite a few years in a row and I know that the older guys did not want to be first class going out to not win it. Out of our 14 guys, everybody scored team points to help us win the Region 3B title,” said the coach.

“What it comes down to at tournaments is that guys accomplish their personnel goals and the team scores usually take care of themselves. Winning regional was one of our preseason goals and it was nice to get that for the kids,” said Novotny.

Kellen Brozik was chosen as the alternate for 175 pounds across all regions.

In every weight class the state picks one fifth place wrestler that weights in at the state tournament. If someone is hurt, sick or injured they will put the alternate in the bracket instead of a forfeit.

The state tournament will be at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. It will be held Feb. 22, 23 and 24.

Wrestling on Thursday begins at 10 a.m.

Wrestling on Friday begins at 9:30 a.m. with first round and second round consolation.

Saturday wrestling begins at 10 a.m.