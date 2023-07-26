Youth runs for fallen heroes

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Zechariah Cartledge of Orlando, Fla., center, is pictured with local first responders and law enforcement. He did a one mile run in Winner on July 18 to honor fallen first responders. Pictured in front from left are Justin Day, Kray Krolikowski, Cartledge and his father, Chad Cartledge, CEO of Running 4 Heroes. In back from left are Paul Schueth, Blake Nielsen, Kyle Swedlund, Sheriff Shawn Pettit and Alicia Nelson.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Carrying an American flag a 14 year old Florida boy crosses the highway at McDonalds for a one mile run to honor fallen heroes in South Dakota.

Zechariah Cartledge, Orlando, Fla., is part of the Running 4 Heroes organization.

This organization started with a kid, an appreciation for first responders and a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

Cartledge was born with a gift of running. He was raised with an appreciation for first responders and all they do for the community. As he grew older, Cartledge decided to help the families of fallen first responders in a meaningful way.

In 2019, Runner 4 Heroes officially became a non-profit. Cartledge runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He wants to honor those who gave up their life so we may live in a better world.

He was on his way to honor a Valentine, Neb., police officer who was injured. He wanted to do a South Dakota run to honor fallen first responders in this state and chose a mile run in Winner. He ran from McDonalds to the Winner Drive-In Theater on July 18.

He was going to Valentine to deliver a $10,000 grant to injured police officer Jasmine Hoefs.

On Dec. 16, 2022, officer Hoefs was assisting EMS getting to a patient that was having a medical episode following a four day snow storm when she was accidently run over by a front end loader. The impact caused injuries to her head and left arm.

Since the incident, Hoefs has undergone three surgeries to her face and shoulder as well as reconstructive surgery to her left arm. More surgeries are to come.

Each month the young runner gives a $10,000 donation to a first responder.

The high school freshman has been doing this run for about four years.

When explaining how he got started he said: “I have always had a great connection with first responders after learning more about what they do for our community. I wanted to help my local community.

He does the run all year long. When in school he will leave on a Friday and come back on Sunday that way he does not have to miss school.

When asked what he enjoys about the event he said he enjoys meeting new families in new communities, getting to learn their stories. These are stories I would never learn before. And getting to run in places like Winner that I thought I would never be able to run in,” he said.

The student notes the organization has given a total of over $800,000 back to local communities.

“First responders do so much for us. I want to let them know they are appreciated,” he said.