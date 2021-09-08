Youth place at Central States Fair

Rylee and Rustin Schroeder and Maggie DeMers participated in the youth cattle show at the Central State Fair in Rapid City.

Rylee was fifth overall in senior showmanship and had the champion red Angus feeder steer, the champion chi market steer and champion shorthorn heifer calf.

Rusin made it to the finals of the junior showmanship, was second in class with his red Angus heifer calf and was second in the class with his commercial feeder steer.

DeMers had the champion Simmental bull calf, the reserve champion charolais market steer and reserve champion Angus heifer.