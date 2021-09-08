Williams received veterinary award

The late Dr. Julie Williams of Chamberlain, formerly of Winner, received the 2020 distinguished service award from the South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association at its convention in Sioux Falls.

The distinguished service award is an award to honor an individual who has brought distinction to the veterinary profession through devotion to the care and well being of animals, support for the profession and contributions to the community.

Dr. Williams was born in Winner and was a graduate of Winner High School.

She earned her DVM degree from Iowa State University in 1982. Dr. Williams returned to South Dakota after graduation to work with Dr. Lee Dorwart of Chamberlain.

In 1983, Dr. Williams opened Mid River Veterinary Clinic in Chamberlain. She was a solo practitioner.

Due to health and injury issues she had to retire and sell her practice in 2012.

She remained involved with veterinary medicine.

Dr. Williams believed it was important to educate her clients. She regularly sent out newsletters and had drug representatives sponsor meetings on current issues.

She was a member of the South Dakota Animal Industry board from July 1998 to October 2015. She served as president of the board from 1998 to 2001 and was vice president from 2001 to 2006.

In her community, she was a big supporter of 4-H.

Her husband, Larry Wagner accepted the award in her honor.