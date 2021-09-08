Car show winners named

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Galen Vanderpol, Geddes, won the best of show in the Prairie Cruisers car show on Sept. 4. Vanderpol had a 1965 Mercury Comet.

Results include:

Class 100–Don Reinesh, Kimball, 1st and Leonard Thomas, Kimball, 2nd

Class 200—Jeff Swartz, Pierre, 1st and Tim Herman, Presho 2nd

Class 300—Steve Cap, Scotland, 1st and Larry Pravecek, Winner, 2nd

Class 400—Wayne Willuweit, Gregory, 1st; Ron Bick, Mitchell, 2nd

Class 500—Galen Vanderpol, 1st; Dennis and Shirley Schoenfelder, Mitchell, 2nd

Class 600—Russ and Gloria Lauritsen, Chamberlain 1st and Jack Ducheneaux, Winner, 2nd

Class 700—Craig Schaeffer, Winmer, 1st and Spencer Calhoon, Ideal, 2nd

Class 800—Perry Bicek, Rapid City, 1st and Rick Kolecka, Winner, 2nd

Class 900—Rylan Leingren, Fairfax, 1st; Kale Urban Pierre, 2nd

Class 1,000—Michael Supik, Colome, 1st; Ray Pravecek, Winner, 2nd

Class 1100—Ted Kenzy, Winner, 1st; John Tunnissen, Winner, 2nd

There were 67 vehicles in the car show.