Wrestlers capture wins

Winner Area wrestling team had a successful day at the Mid-Dakota Monster in Presho on Saturday.
In the dual tournament, Winner won all four duals and three of them they shut out the teams.
Winner defeated Custer 76-0, defeated Hot Springs 78-0, defeated Bennett County, 84-0 and defeated McCook Central/Montrose 58-18.
Winner had hoped they would be able to face Canton in a dual but Canton was unable to attend due to illness.
Results of each of the matches include:
Winner defeated Custer 76-0
145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) TF 17-2
152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Parker Noem (Custer) Dec 6-0
160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Sterling Sword (Custer) Fall 3:01
170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Lane Geisner (Custer) Fall 0:22
182 – Joey Cole (Winner) over Ryder Bailey (Custer) Fall 0:39
195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Zayne Severyn (Custer) Fall 3:13
220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Matt Merriell (Custer) Fall 0:21
285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Tray Weiss (Custer) TF 20-4
113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Leighton Sander (Custer) Fall 1:48
120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Landon Woodward (Custer) Fall 1:44
126 – Jude Sargent (Winner) over Pierce Sword (Custer) Dec 8-2
132 – Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Mikael Grace (Custer) Fall 2:53
Winner defeated Bennett County 84-0
106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Tyce Gropper (Bennett County) Fall 0:51
126 – Jude Sargent (Winner) over Reigns Provost (Bennett County) Fall 1:43
132 – Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) over Ethan Harris (Bennett County) Fall 0:28
138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Talon Krolikowski (Bennett County) Fall 0:34
145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County) Fall 3:01
170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Mason Heath (Bennett County) Fall 0:22
182 – Joey Cole (Winner) over Ace Hahn (Bennett County) Fall 2:22
195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Elijah Johnson (Bennett County) Fall 0:51
220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit
Winner defeated Hot Springs 78-0
160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) Fall 1:10
170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) Fall 3:04
182 – Joey Cole (Winner) over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) Dec 5-3
195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Dawson Kleppe (Hot Springs) Fall 0:18
220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) Dec 6-3
285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 – Jude Sargent (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 – Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) over Jonathan Pellicotte (Hot Springs) Fall 1:44
138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Remington Allen (Hot Springs) Fall 0:20
145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Sean Thompson (Hot Springs) Fall 1:47
152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit
Winner defeated McCook Central/Montrose 58-18
170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:32
182 – Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) over Joey Cole (Winner) Fall 3:14
195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) Maj 14-3
220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 3:02
285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Elliott Chase (McCook Central/Montrose) Dec 5-3
106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) Maj 9-1
113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 2:54
120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:56
126 – Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) over Jude Sargent (Winner) Fall 3:37
132 – Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) over Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) Fall 2:18
138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) TF 22-7
152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:51
160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Logan Raap (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:43
The next action for the wrestling team will be on Jan. 16 at the Tri Valley Invitational.