Wrestlers capture wins

Winner Area wrestling team had a successful day at the Mid-Dakota Monster in Presho on Saturday.

In the dual tournament, Winner won all four duals and three of them they shut out the teams.

Winner defeated Custer 76-0, defeated Hot Springs 78-0, defeated Bennett County, 84-0 and defeated McCook Central/Montrose 58-18.

Winner had hoped they would be able to face Canton in a dual but Canton was unable to attend due to illness.

Results of each of the matches include:

Winner defeated Custer 76-0

145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) TF 17-2

152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Parker Noem (Custer) Dec 6-0

160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Sterling Sword (Custer) Fall 3:01

170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Lane Geisner (Custer) Fall 0:22

182 – Joey Cole (Winner) over Ryder Bailey (Custer) Fall 0:39

195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Zayne Severyn (Custer) Fall 3:13

220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Matt Merriell (Custer) Fall 0:21

285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Tray Weiss (Custer) TF 20-4

113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Leighton Sander (Custer) Fall 1:48

120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Landon Woodward (Custer) Fall 1:44

126 – Jude Sargent (Winner) over Pierce Sword (Custer) Dec 8-2

132 – Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Mikael Grace (Custer) Fall 2:53

Winner defeated Bennett County 84-0

106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Tyce Gropper (Bennett County) Fall 0:51

126 – Jude Sargent (Winner) over Reigns Provost (Bennett County) Fall 1:43

132 – Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) over Ethan Harris (Bennett County) Fall 0:28

138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Talon Krolikowski (Bennett County) Fall 0:34

145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Haden Chase Alone (Bennett County) Fall 3:01

170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Mason Heath (Bennett County) Fall 0:22

182 – Joey Cole (Winner) over Ace Hahn (Bennett County) Fall 2:22

195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Elijah Johnson (Bennett County) Fall 0:51

220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit

Winner defeated Hot Springs 78-0

160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Xavier Wright (Hot Springs) Fall 1:10

170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) Fall 3:04

182 – Joey Cole (Winner) over Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) Dec 5-3

195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Dawson Kleppe (Hot Springs) Fall 0:18

220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) Dec 6-3

285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Jude Sargent (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) over Jonathan Pellicotte (Hot Springs) Fall 1:44

138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Remington Allen (Hot Springs) Fall 0:20

145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Sean Thompson (Hot Springs) Fall 1:47

152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forfeit

Winner defeated McCook Central/Montrose 58-18

170 – Sam Kruger (Winner) over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:32

182 – Jacobi Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) over Joey Cole (Winner) Fall 3:14

195 – Charley Pravecek (Winner) over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) Maj 14-3

220 – Preston Norrid (Winner) over Isaak Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 3:02

285 – Achilles Willuweit (Winner) over Elliott Chase (McCook Central/Montrose) Dec 5-3

106 – Maxton Brozik (Winner) over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) Maj 9-1

113 – Karson Keiser (Winner) over Dakota Buck (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 2:54

120 – Kaleb Osborn (Winner) over Dylan McGregor (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:56

126 – Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) over Jude Sargent (Winner) Fall 3:37

132 – Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) over Kellen Cihak-Brozik (Winner) Fall 2:18

138 – Aaron Gilchrist (Winner) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 – Kaden Keiser (Winner) over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) TF 22-7

152 – Riley Orel (Winner) over Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:51

160 – Jack Kruger (Winner) over Logan Raap (McCook Central/Montrose) Fall 0:43

The next action for the wrestling team will be on Jan. 16 at the Tri Valley Invitational.