Ophthalmology and Eye surgery now available in Winner.

Sanford Health physician to see patients at Daniel Peters Optometry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — An ophthalmologist will now offer services in central South Dakota. Mick Vanden Bosch, M.D., begins outreach services in Winner this month.

Vanden Bosch treats a variety of eye conditions. He provides services such as cataract and eyelid surgery as well as medical retina and glaucoma care.

Vanden Bosch received his medical degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine, Iowa City, IA. He holds certification from the American Board of Ophthalmology.

The services that Dr. Vanden Bosch will provide are exciting for people in central South Dakota said Kathy Schuler, Executive Director, Surgical and Optical services for Sanford Health. “This will help patients receive care closer to home and avoid driving hundreds of miles. We are proud to collaborate with Daniel Peters Optometry to make this a new reality for Winner and surrounding communities.”

To make an appointment with Vanden Bosch, call 605-328-9200.

