Kori Foote, 7 weeks old

Kori Foote of Ideal, SD passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 at the Winner Regional Health Care Center in Winner, SD. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Ideal Hall in Ideal, SD. Burial followed in the Ideal cemetery. Wake services were held on Sunday, Jan. 10 & Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Ideal Hall in Ideal, SD.

“Dearest baby, please know that our greatest blessing was having you” “Kori Roary”

Kori Ione Foote, 7 weeks old, was born in Sioux Falls, SD on Nov. 16, 2020 to Richard Foote and Karley Antoine. Heavens gain was our loss when our angel was called to the Lord on Jan. 6, 2021.

During Kori’s brief visit on earth, she enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her dad (they were very close). She loved to cuddle her mom and being held for hours. She also loved her papa Rod very much. She was loved by all who met her, and will be greatly missed.

Kori Ione is survived by her parents, Richard Foote and Karley Antoine. Her brother Riley Scares Hawk, two big sisters that loved her so much, Kelliana and Rickeya Foote. She is also survived by her grandparents Blossom Cook (Rodney Foote), Myron (Rose) Foote, Katie Turkey and Charlie Antoine. Great Grandparents; Dewey (Leona) Foote, Bernice Spaulding, Everett Antoine Sr., Zona Eagle Star-Turkey and one great great grandfather, Harry Thunder, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by great grandmothers Charlotte Cook and Beryl Antoine.