Winner/Colome Legion team falls in district tournament

Submitted photo

Winner/Colome Legion baseball team was defeated by Alexandria 6-4 in the Region

3B tournament in Alexandria on July 29. Pictured in front from left are Colby

Kaiser, Landon Thieman, Jesse Colson, Aiden Barfuss, Phillip Jorgensen,

Charley Pravecek, Bosten Morehart, Joren Bruun, Aaron Gilchrist and bat boy

Sawyer Foss. In back from left are coach Kory Foss, Fred Whiting, Zach Bohnet,

Oscar Pravecek, Ashton Klein, Joey Cole, Evan Farner, Kameron Meiners, Jacob

Beckers and assistant coach Dalton Baker.

Legion team falls in district tournament Winner/Colome Legion belted three home runs on its way to a 13-7 victory over Parkston in the Region 3B tournament in Alexandria on July 28. Hitting home runs were Aaron Gilchrist, Oscar Pravecek and Fred Whiting. Whiting fired up the Royals offense in the first inning when he homered scoring two runs.

Winner/Colome added six runs in the fourth inning. This was a big inning driven by home runs by Gilchrist and Pravecek.In addition to a home run, Gilchrist had a double and Charley Pravecek added two doubles.

Joren Bruun was strong at the plate as he went 2-3. Aiden Barfuss, Kameron Meiners and Evan Farner were all 1-3. Meiners was on the mound for Winner as hepitched four innings. He surrendered four runs on five hits. Jacob Beckers pitched one inning and Farner two innings. On July 29, Winner/Colome Legion played two games in the tournament.In the first game, the Royals won 3-2 over McCook Winner/Colome took the lead late in the game after it was tied 2-2. In the top of the 7th inning Joren Bruun hit a sacrifice fly which scored one run for Winner/Colome. Joey Cole hit a triple and Aiden Barfuss had a double. Among the leading hitters in this game were Aaron Gilchrist, 3-3; Charley Pravecek, 2-3;Phillip Jorgensen, 2-4.

Bruun pitched six innings with six strikeouts. Jacob Beckers pitched one inning. Winner/Colome had nine hits in the game.In the second game, the Royals were defeated 6-4 by Alexandria and lost the change to advance to the state tournament. Alexandria fired up the offense in the second inning when they scored one run and added one more in the next inning. Winner/Colome had runs in the 5th, 6th and two in the 7th inning. However, Alexandria had three runs in the seventh inning for the victory.Winner/Colome came up with 10 hits in the game. Bruun and Jorgensen had doubles and Barfuss and Bruun each had a triple.At the plate, Bruun was 3-4, Jorgensen, 2-4; Oscar Pravecek, 1-4; Aiden Barfuss, 3-4; Charley Pravecek, 1-3.Beckers was on the mound for Winner/Colome. He went two 2/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out two.

Evan Farner threw four and a third innings in relief.