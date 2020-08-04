Submitted Photo

Colome Chaos baseball team has finished the season. Pictured in front from left

are Jerrel Tyburec, Jake Hrabanek, Jeff Ohlmann, Jackson Kinzer, Matt Vobr,

Turner Tinant, Shea Connot and Jason Frasch. In back from left are assistant

manager Jake Luse, Dave Baker, Dalton Baker, Jamin Dougherty, Calvin Ringing

Shield, Braden Gardner, Willie Beckers, Holden Thieman, Layton Thieman, Carter

Brickman, Joey Cole, Jacob Beckers and manager Ethan Vobr.

After losing its first game in the district tournament, Colome Chaos rebounded and defeated Miller 9-5 on July 27 in Chamberlain. Miller took an early lead but Colome came back strong in the fifth inning when they scored seven runs. Ethan Vobr singled on a 2-2 count scoring two runs, Turner Tinant doubled on a 3-2 count scoring three runs and Braden Gardner doubled on a 1-0 count scoring one run.Colome racked up 11 hits in this game. Gardner and Tinant both had doubles. Those with hits were Jackson Kinzer, 2-4; Vobr, 1-3; Jake Luse, 1-2; Tinant, 2-3; Layton Thieman, 2-3 and Carter Brickman, 2-4.

Jackson Kinzer was on the mound for Colome as he pitched all nine innings. He struck out 12 batters. Colome Chaos vs. South Central Storm Colome Chaos was eliminated from its chances to make the state tournament when they were defeated by South Central Storm 4-1 on July 29. Colome scored its only run of the game in the fourth inning. Willie Beckers, Layton Thieman, Shea Connot, Turner Tinant and Braden Gardner all had one hit. Carter Brickman took the loss for Colome as he surrendered four runs on six hits over six and two-thirds innings. Brickman struck out five batters. Turner Tinant pitched one and a third innings in relief.With the loss Colome ended its season with a 7-9 record.