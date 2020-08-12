Bev Engelmeyer, 66

Bev Engelmeyer passed away at the age of 66 years on Friday, Aug.7, 2020, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Funeral services were held Aug. 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke. Burial was in Graceland Cemetery in Burke.

Bev was born Sept. 28, 1953 in Valentine, Neb., to Lester ‘Gus’ and Evelyn (Schipporeit) Bain. Bev’s family lived and worked on various ranches and farmsteads until they purchased their land north of Burke, South Dakota in 1963.

Bev graduated from Burke High School in May 1971 and went on to obtain atwo year degree in accounting and medical transcription at National College. She returned to Burke and worked for Dr. Nemer, as well as Wilhelmsen Feed Service, utilizing her college degrees.

She was united in marriage to Dave Engelmeyer on June 21, 1974. Dave and Bev spent the majority of their marriage as owners and partners of Jungle of Flowers, along-standing small town business established in 1978, from which they fully retired on May 31, 2020. Through her affiliation with the floral industry, Bev servedas the South Dakota FTD Board Treasurer and a South Dakota Florist Association Board Member.

Bev endured raising three daughters who share her same qualities of tenacity, strong-will and hospitality. All three girls excelled in academics and were heavily involved in extracurricular activities. Their house was a gathering place both before and after activities. Her girls and their roommates were regularly shipped college care packages full of homemade goodies.

Bev was raised with 4-H, both rodeoand livestock, and enjoyed anything with her horses. Bev served as the girls’ Willing Workers 4-H Club Leader and shared her expertise with their cooking, speeches, sewing and countless craft projects. An annual trip to the South Dakota State Fair was the pinnacle of everyone’s hard work.

Bev was blessed with seven grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She delighted in hearing about their activities, even better was when she could attend in person and take them for treats afterward.

She is a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a past president of the Altar Society.

Bev is survived by her husband, Dave, and three daughters: Michelle (Bill) Schenkel, Colette (Matt) Dick and Tasha (Shaun) Rausch, and seven grandchildren: Dillon and Allie Schenkel, Madison and Cooper Dick, Brooklyn, Addelyn and Hudson Rausch; along with her brother, Don (Deb) Bain.