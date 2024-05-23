Vonnie Robbins, 84, of Hamill, SD passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held at the Masham Baptist Church in Pawnee, OK on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 10 a.m. Burial followed in the Masham Cemetery. A visitation was held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Winner Orthodox Presbyterian Church from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Vonnie was born April 5, 1940 in Pawnee, OK to Harold and Awilda Laird. She grew up on the family farm attending country school and graduated from Pawnee High School in 1958. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University for a time before marrying Wayne Robbins Feb. 27, 1960. They were blessed with 3 children Kathy, Dawn and Amy.

They lived on the Robbins family farm in Pawnee, OK until 1976 when the family moved to Hamill, SD where they lived and farmed the remainder of their lives.

Vonnie was an avid seamstress. She was active in the church first at the Masham Baptist Church in Oklahoma then the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Hamill. For most of her adult life she played the organ or the piano for church services.

Vonnie is survived by her daughters Kathy (Steve) Morford of Spearfish, SD and Amy Gregg of Carter, SD. 10 Grandchildren Kristin (Derek) Meyers of Fort Pierre, SD, Kellie Morford of Kingman, AZ, Kara Morford of Las Vegas, NV, Dusty (Jessica) Adams of Hamill, SD, Stacey Adams of Pawnee, OK, Justis (Elisabeth) Gregg of Carter, SD, Jaynee Gregg of Madison, SD, Jentry, Jude and Jett Gregg of Carter, SD. Great grandchildren Kooper and Ella Meyers, Gunner Adams, Kacen and Liam Adams, Jackston Gregg and baby boy Adams coming in June, her brother Gordon (Sherri) Laird and son-in-law Rick Adams.

Vonnie was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Robbins, daughter Dawn Adams, her parents and sister Linda Leforce.