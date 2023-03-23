Kenneth Van Kekerix, 82, of Witten, SD passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Winner Regional Health Care Center in Winner, SD.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. . Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. A second memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Faith Community Church in Colton, SD.

Kenneth Kryn Van Kekerix was born on June 6, 1940 to Tillie (Vander Woude) and Kryn Van Kekerix at his home near Parker, SD. Ken and his brother grew up on a farm southwest of Lyons. Ken graduated from Lyons High School in 1958. He worked for area farmers in Crooks and Colton until he was drafted in 1963. Ken was on a bus to Fort Leonard Wood when word was received of JFK’s assassination in 1963. Ken was stationed at Fort Leavenworth in 1964. He extended for a second term and volunteered for Vietnam in 1966. He was discharged in September of 1966 where he returned home to Colton area. He worked for farmers in Sheldon, IA in 1967.

Ken attended college at Southern St. at Springfield for 2 years and received an associate degree in carpentry. After graduation he came to Witten area to build pole barns. He worked for Miami Stone Co., driving truck to get materials, then did cement work for Jay Hartshorn. Ken worked for Dave Ernest for a number of years and Red Hartford doing building and home construction. He bought The Village Store in Witten in 1969 and managed full time till present and did woodworking projects, wooden banks, wooden jig saw puzzles and scroll pictures.

In 1978 he met Sandra Dewes. They were married on Oct. 6, 1979. They enjoyed traveling SD, attending VFW and American Legion meetings & activities, while making many friends. Ken served as local commander and district commander for VFW 4674. He was long time commander of Witten Post 167 American Legion beginning in 1981. He also served as county commander, district commander and one of 5 area Vice commanders for SD, American Legion.

He joined Witten Baptist Church and served as trustee for many years. He was a member of Witten Fire Department as well.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Kryn and Tillie (Vander Woude) Van Kekerix; father-in-law Frank Dewes; and sister-in-law Glenis Dewes Hipke.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Sandra; brother Marvin and friend Judy Bosma; sister-in-law Lois (Dewes) Boyd Brue; brother-in-law’s Gene (Beulah) Dewes of Rapid City, SD, Dean (Marge) Dewes of Sioux Falls, SD, Larry (Cookie) Hipke of Mesa, AZ; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.