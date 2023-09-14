Ty Scott Dimond, 32

Ty Scott Dimond was born on Nov. 29, 1990, in Winner, SD and was welcomed into this world by his parents Scott and Julie (Hall) Dimond and big sister, Ashley. He lived on a ranch north of Wood, SD. He would help with feeding bottle calves and lambs and started riding horses at a very young age. He would be joined by brother Tate in 1996 and would grow up in Wood, SD. Ty and his siblings enjoyed the freedom of small-town life, playing in the Wood park and would play cops and robbers with the Larson, Ryno and Tucker kids.

Ty and his siblings loved riding horse and would help their dad with raising cattle. Ty loved riding dirt bikes and enjoyed many adventures riding with his friends. Ty loved his coon dogs and enjoyed hunting with them along with all of his friends and his siblings.

Ty attended Wood Grade School and then attended White River Middle School where he would start playing football. He loved playing football in high school and although he only weighed about 140 lbs., he was one of the hardest hitting players on the team. Ty was very close with all his teammates. Ty graduated from White River High School in 2009 and he had a close circle of friends, many of them being his classmates. They would hunt and fish together and often grill up some of their catch in his mother’s shop. He and his friends were also part of a branding crew during their high school years helping all the local ranchers. Ty was a very hard worker and spent his high school summer months working for Harvey Bierema and Dan Valburg.

Ty attended Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City to become an electrician. He received his Associates of Applied Science degree in 2011 and began his career with Kucera Electric in Winner, SD. Ty worked the required hours; studied, tested for, and passed the exam to obtain his South Dakota Electrical Contractors license. One of Ty’s dreams was owning his own business and after working diligently to achieve it he would start Dimond Electric, in Wood SD. Ty also held a North Dakota Master’s Electrical license and worked for Muth Electric in ND. Ty was currently working for H&O Electric in Winner, SD under the supervision of Red Osborne, whom he admired greatly.

Ty was married to Valerie (Vandermay) Dimond and together they welcomed three daughters into the world. The greatest loves and joys of his life were his three girls Jentry, born November of 2013, Paisley, born May of 2015, and Tierney, born on February of 2018. He loved to fish and taught his girls to fish at a young age. Ty also enjoyed playing guitar and bought Jentry a guitar for them to begin playing together. He also bought Jentry and Paisley BB guns and was teaching them to shoot and took them rabbit hunting in the winter. He was also teaching his girls to ride horses. Ty was an incredible uncle and would often be joined by Tate and his kids on these adventures.

Ty met the love of his life, Nichole Lee in June of 2020. Although the time they had together was brief, it was filled with love, laughter, pranks, and slow dancing in the kitchen while they cooked together. Ty cherished his time with not only Nichole but with his three daughters, Jentry, Paisley, and Tierney; and Nichole’s children Braxtyn and Miah. He spent countless hours pitching baseballs, bike riding, and playing with the kids in his pool. Ty proposed to Nichole on Dec. 15 2022, and was so excited about wedding planning often sending Nichole ideas for their ceremony and was looking forward to spending their lives together.

Ty is survived by his loving family including his three daughters, Jentry, Paisley and Tierney. His fiancée, Nichole Lee & her children, Braxtyn and Miah. His mother, Julie Hall. His sister Ashley Dimond & Courtney Krogman, his brother Tate Dimond & Tierra Axdahl and their children, Braedynn and Scott Dimond. His grandparents, Twila Edwards, Scott & Mary Hall and Mark & Delores Edwards. His aunts and uncles: Kim & Sandy Hall, Clayton, Lori, Duane & Karey Hall, Laurie McCabe & Rodger Drake, Vava Dimond & John Vesco. His cousins: Scott, Lane, Chandra, Sheena, Thomas, Peyton, Brandon, and Traye. And the mother of his children Valerie (Vandermay) Dimond.

Ty was preceded in death by his father, Scott Dimond, his grandparents Larry Dimond and Joyce Hall and his uncle Kevin McCabe.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Wood Community Hall.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Wood Community Hall.

Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Wood.

Memorial moneys received will go to a college fund for Ty’s daughters. Cards and memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 383 Wood, SD 57585.